Artsakhpress

Society

EU disburses additional € 24 million in grants to support Armenia’s fight against COVID-19

The European Union (EU) informed the Government of Armenia about the disbursement of additional € 24 million in grants to support Armenia’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic. The EU's decision follows a positive assessment on progress in development of a Mid-Term Recovery Plan (MTRP), macroeconomic stability, public financial management and state budget transparency, in the frame of the COVID-19 Resilience Contract signed between the EU and the Government of Armenia, the EU Delegation to Armenia informs.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: As part of the European Union’s € 92 million response package to the COVID-19 pandemic in Armenia, this new disbursement of € 24 million is meant to help Armenia in its fight against the COVID-19 crisis and in strengthening the economic and financial resilience in the country. This EU assistance announced today is an extra support to the recently disbursed Euro 35.6 million of last month and creates additional fiscal space to implement Government healthcare and anti-crisis measures for vulnerable groups and businesses affected by COVID-19.

H.E. Mher Grigoryan, Deputy Prime Minister, said: “We highly appreciate the EU’s support in these difficult times and extend our gratitude for the EU’s constructive and quick response in addition to the last month’s allocation of € 35.6 million. This new allocation is made within the scope of the budget support program signed between the Government of Armenia and the EU in 2020 to fight the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. We firmly believe that it will greatly contribute to Armenia’s recovery from the pandemic, supporting the Government in overcoming the socio-economic hardships resulted by the crisis.”

H.E. Andrea Wiktorin, EU Head of Delegation, said: “The EU and its Member States stand firm in supporting Armenia’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, delivering grant assistance to contribute to Armenia’s efforts to health and socio-economic recovery and build resilience. We have already disbursed around Euro 60 million this year in direct grant-based budget support to Armenia to tackle COVID-19 and more is yet to come. Our assistance is expected to help implement important economic reforms, preserve jobs & small businesses and promote inclusive growth in Armenia.

The fight against pandemic is definitely not over but we can overcome it only by standing together as one”.
The EU’s response follows a Team Europe approach, aimed at saving lives by providing quick and targeted support to our partners to face this pandemic. It combines resources from the EU, its Member States and European financial institutions to support partner countries and address their short-term needs, as well as the longer-term structural impacts on societies and the economy.

     

Politics

Spanish city of Torremolinos recognizes the Armenian Genocide

The Spanish city of Torremolinos has recognized the Armenian Genocide, the Armenian Embassy in Spain said on Facebook.

Biden urges Trump to blame Russia for cyberattack

US President-elect Joe Biden has said that he had not seen any evidence that cyberattack against the...

Artsakh President, Armenia’s Deputy PM discuss restoration of infrastructure

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan on Tuesday received Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan,...

Putin considers Russian peacekeepers as security guarantors in Karabakh

Russian President Vladimir Putin considers the Russian peacekeepers who are currently deployed in Nagorno...

Vahram Poghosyan denies reports on surrendering Karmir Shuka village to Azerbaijan

Artsakh presidential spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan wrote on his Facebook that the information distributed...

Artsakh, Armenia ombudsmen publish ad hoc report on journalists’ targeting by Azerbaijan

The Human Rights Defenders (Ombudsmen) of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Armenia on Friday published...

Portugal’s President ratifies Armenia-EU CEPA

The President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has ratified the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced...

Economy

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Armenia records lowest inflation among EAEU states

Armenia has registered the lowest price increase among the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union...

Armenia registers highest decline in investments in main capital within EAEU

Investments in main capital in Armenia comprised 462,4 million USD with the current prices and the average...

Dollar still going down in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.42/$1 in...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Cargo transportation and supplies to Artsakh carried out normally

Normal operation in trade and service spheres has restored in Artsakh, Acting minister of economy and...

IMF Executive Board completes 3rd review under SBA for Armenia and approves US$36.9 mln disbursement

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) completed the third review of the Republic...

Society

About 40,000 Artsakh residents left without shelters due to war – Ombudsman

Forty thousand residents of Artsakh were left homeless as a result of Azerbaijan's military aggression and subsequent arrangements, Ombudsman Artak Beglaryan said at a press conference today.

More than 800 residents of Nagorno-Karabakh received qualified medical care at the field hospital of the Russian Ministry of Defenсe

A special purpose medical unit from the Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to provide assistance...

537 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

537 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day,...

Artsakh’s President visits 6 soldiers who returned after 70 days being considered missing in action

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan,...

Most of the inhabitants of Sos already returned. Head of Community (Photos)

900 of 1,035 residents of the village of Sos, Martuni region returned after the end of hostilities.

Aurora doubles Artsakh aid program

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative doubled its humanitarian aid program for Artsakh, adding numerous...

Military

Russian military engineers complete demining of northern outskirts of Stepanakert

The specialists of the International Mine Action Centre of the Russian Ministry of Defense continue work on demining territories in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh). Engineering units of the Russian peacekeeping forces have completed demining of the northern outskirts of Stepanakert, the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Artsakh authorities retrieve 14 bodies as search operations continue

The authorities of Artsakh say they’ve retrieved the bodies of 14 servicemen from the areas of Hadrut,...

Engineering units of the Russian peacekeeping forces cleared 260 hectares of land in Nagorno-Karabakh

The specialists of the International Mine Action Centre of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation...

1039 bodies retrieved from battle zones so far, says Artsakh

The Artsakh authorities have retrieved 1039 bodies from the battle zones since the end of the war, the...

Block-modular camp installed in Stepanakert for Russian peacekeepers

The construction of a block-modular camp for the accommodation of 250 servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping...

Armenia’s eastern border with Azerbaijan in Syunik province to be guarded jointly with Russia troops

Russian border guards will be deployed alongside Armenian border guards in some parts of Armenia’s...

Bodies of 41 more troops found in Fizuli and Jabrayil sections

Bodies of 41 more Armenians servicemen have been found during the search operations in Fizuli and Jabrayil...

Russian military engineers complete demining of northern outskirts of Stepanakert
About 40,000 Artsakh residents left without shelters due to war – Ombudsman
Spanish city of Torremolinos recognizes the Armenian Genocide
Moldova PM Ion Chicu resigns
EU disburses additional € 24 million in grants to support Armenia’s fight against COVID-19
Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Interview

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

According to the operative data of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development of the...

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

The EU must force Turkey to respect the Convention of Geneva and withdraw from the conflict. Rafael Larreina

Photos

Artsakh
Artsakh's Sos Community Today
The Best Traditions Continue
The Best Traditions Continue
Life goes on in Norshen
Life goes on in Norshen
Classes at schools have resumed
Classes at schools have resumed
Videos

Culture

Attack on Shushi’s Ghazanchetsots Cathedral a possible war crime – Human Rights Watch

UNESCO adopts declaration on cultural property protection and creation of independent technical mission in Nagorno-Karabakh

Numerous historical-cultural monuments destroyed, damaged or desecrated by Azeri armed forces

Macron: France ready to provide full support for protection of cultural and religious heritage in Karabakh

Sport

Lewis Hamilton wins BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020

President Harutyunyan received world recordholders brothers Youri and Arthur Saqunts

Mkhitaryan joins Roma from Arsenal on permanent deal

Garo Paylan challenges Turkish minister over the damaged Armenian cemetery in Ankara

Diaspora

Posters calling for recognition of Artsakh posted in US streets

Thousands march in Syria in support of Artsakh

Armenians in Turkey appear under target of hate speech and threats: MP Paylan among them

Armenian member of Turkey parliament appeals to OSCE Minsk Group

International

Moldova PM Ion Chicu resigns

Biden urges Trump to blame Russia for cyberattack

Putin signs law giving ex-presidents status of lifetime senators

Trump supporters organizing 'second inauguration' for him in online format in January

