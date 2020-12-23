More than 800 residents of Nagorno-Karabakh received qualified medical care at the field hospital of the Russian Ministry of Defenсe

A special purpose medical unit from the Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to provide assistance to the local population both in Stepanakert city and in other settlements of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Ministry of Defenсe informs.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: Russian peacekeepers from the special-purpose medical detachment (SMU) have created multifunctional medical teams to ensure the field work of military medics in remote localities of Nagorno-Karabakh. Over the past day, Russian military medics have provided medical assistance to 35 residents.

In total, more than 800 residents of Nagorno-Karabakh received qualified medical care in the field hospital of the Ministry of Defence, including 100 children.

All citizens who applied received consultations and necessary appointments after being examined by qualified therapists, surgeons and other specialized specialists in a deployed mobile hospital.

Appeals from local residents are usually associated with exacerbation of various chronic diseases, as well as diseases of the cardiovascular and endocrine systems, and dental care.

More than 60 medical specialists, including military surgeons, anesthesiologists, resuscitators, therapists and epidemiologists, work as part of the SMU.

Earlier, the SMU units were transferred by Il-76 military transport aircraft from the airfields of the city of Khabarovsk to the Republic of Armenia and made a daily 300-kilometer crossing on vehicles as part of a column from Yerevan to Stepanakert.

In accordance with the agreements specified in the joint statement of the President of the Russian Federation, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, a complete cease-fire and all military operations in Nagorno-Karabakh were declared from 00: 00 Moscow time on November 10 this year.

A peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation has been deployed to monitor the ceasefire and military operations in Nagorno-Karabakh. Russian peacekeepers are ensuring the safe return of refugees and the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh.