Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed the law on the updated rules of the formation of the upper chamber of parliament, which, among other things, enables former presidents to serve as lifetime senators if they wish to do so.

December 23, 2020, 10:43 Putin signs law giving ex-presidents status of lifetime senators

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: The document was published on Tuesday on the official legal information portal, TASS.ru reports.

The formation of the Russian Federation Council (upper chamber of parliament) is now in accordance with the updated Russian Constitution. Besides representatives of the legislative and executive branches of Russian regions, the Federation Council can now accept former Russian presidents as lifetime senators, and no more than 30 representatives of the Russian Federation appointed by the president, out of which no more than seven can be appointed lifetime senators. The rest of senators are appointed for six years.