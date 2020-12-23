Artsakhpress

International

Putin signs law giving ex-presidents status of lifetime senators

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed the law on the updated rules of the formation of the upper chamber of parliament, which, among other things, enables former presidents to serve as lifetime senators if they wish to do so.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS:  The document was published on Tuesday on the official legal information portal, TASS.ru reports.

The formation of the Russian Federation Council (upper chamber of parliament) is now in accordance with the updated Russian Constitution. Besides representatives of the legislative and executive branches of Russian regions, the Federation Council can now accept former Russian presidents as lifetime senators, and no more than 30 representatives of the Russian Federation appointed by the president, out of which no more than seven can be appointed lifetime senators. The rest of senators are appointed for six years.


     

Politics

Artsakh President, Armenia’s Deputy PM discuss restoration of infrastructure

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan on Tuesday received Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, reported the Office of the Artsakh President.

Biden urges Trump to blame Russia for cyberattack

US President-elect Joe Biden has said that he had not seen any evidence that cyberattack against the...

Putin considers Russian peacekeepers as security guarantors in Karabakh

Russian President Vladimir Putin considers the Russian peacekeepers who are currently deployed in Nagorno...

Vahram Poghosyan denies reports on surrendering Karmir Shuka village to Azerbaijan

Artsakh presidential spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan wrote on his Facebook that the information distributed...

Artsakh, Armenia ombudsmen publish ad hoc report on journalists’ targeting by Azerbaijan

The Human Rights Defenders (Ombudsmen) of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Armenia on Friday published...

Portugal’s President ratifies Armenia-EU CEPA

The President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has ratified the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced...

Artsakh President appoints new ministers

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan has signed decrees on making new appointments...

Economy

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Armenia records lowest inflation among EAEU states

Armenia has registered the lowest price increase among the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union...

Armenia registers highest decline in investments in main capital within EAEU

Investments in main capital in Armenia comprised 462,4 million USD with the current prices and the average...

Dollar still going down in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.42/$1 in...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Cargo transportation and supplies to Artsakh carried out normally

Normal operation in trade and service spheres has restored in Artsakh, Acting minister of economy and...

IMF Executive Board completes 3rd review under SBA for Armenia and approves US$36.9 mln disbursement

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) completed the third review of the Republic...

Society

537 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

537 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 154,602, the ministry of healthcare said today.

Artsakh’s President visits 6 soldiers who returned after 70 days being considered missing in action

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan,...

Most of the inhabitants of Sos already returned. Head of Community (Photos)

900 of 1,035 residents of the village of Sos, Martuni region returned after the end of hostilities.

Aurora doubles Artsakh aid program

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative doubled its humanitarian aid program for Artsakh, adding numerous...

Norshen provided with drinking water (Photos)

Due to the war, the issue of drinking water in the village of Norshen in the region of Martuni was on...

Russia delivers 80 tons of humanitarian aid to Artsakh

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia delivered 80 tons of humanitarian aid to Artsakh.

Bodies of 35 servicemen, 1 civilian found in Karabakh

35 bodies of Armenian troops and 1 body of a civilian person were found during search operations for...

Military

Engineering units of the Russian peacekeeping forces cleared 260 hectares of land in Nagorno-Karabakh

The specialists of the International Mine Action Centre of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation continue work on demining the territory, the Russian Defence Ministry informs.

1039 bodies retrieved from battle zones so far, says Artsakh

The Artsakh authorities have retrieved 1039 bodies from the battle zones since the end of the war, the...

Block-modular camp installed in Stepanakert for Russian peacekeepers

The construction of a block-modular camp for the accommodation of 250 servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping...

Armenia’s eastern border with Azerbaijan in Syunik province to be guarded jointly with Russia troops

Russian border guards will be deployed alongside Armenian border guards in some parts of Armenia’s...

Bodies of 41 more troops found in Fizuli and Jabrayil sections

Bodies of 41 more Armenians servicemen have been found during the search operations in Fizuli and Jabrayil...

Soldier sustains fatal gunshot wound in Artsakh

A serviceman of the Defense Army of Artsakh has died from a gunshot wound in unknown circumstances, the...

Search operations for bodies of killed servicemen continue in Fizuli and Jabrayil

Search operations in the places of military operations carried our recently in Nagorno Karabakh continue.

Putin signs law giving ex-presidents status of lifetime senators
Armenia records lowest inflation among EAEU states
Engineering units of the Russian peacekeeping forces cleared 260 hectares of land in Nagorno-Karabakh
537 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Artsakh President, Armenia's Deputy PM discuss restoration of infrastructure
Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Interview

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

According to the operative data of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development of the...

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

The EU must force Turkey to respect the Convention of Geneva and withdraw from the conflict. Rafael Larreina

Photos

Artsakh
Artsakh's Sos Community Today
The Best Traditions Continue
The Best Traditions Continue
Life goes on in Norshen
Life goes on in Norshen
Classes at schools have resumed
Classes at schools have resumed
Videos

Culture

Attack on Shushi’s Ghazanchetsots Cathedral a possible war crime – Human Rights Watch

UNESCO adopts declaration on cultural property protection and creation of independent technical mission in Nagorno-Karabakh

Numerous historical-cultural monuments destroyed, damaged or desecrated by Azeri armed forces

Macron: France ready to provide full support for protection of cultural and religious heritage in Karabakh

Sport

Lewis Hamilton wins BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020

President Harutyunyan received world recordholders brothers Youri and Arthur Saqunts

Mkhitaryan joins Roma from Arsenal on permanent deal

Garo Paylan challenges Turkish minister over the damaged Armenian cemetery in Ankara

Diaspora

Posters calling for recognition of Artsakh posted in US streets

Thousands march in Syria in support of Artsakh

Armenians in Turkey appear under target of hate speech and threats: MP Paylan among them

Armenian member of Turkey parliament appeals to OSCE Minsk Group

International

Biden urges Trump to blame Russia for cyberattack

Putin signs law giving ex-presidents status of lifetime senators

Trump supporters organizing 'second inauguration' for him in online format in January

WHO says no data available yet on how new coronavirus strain influences mortality

