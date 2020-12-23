World oil prices falling

1992 | December 17, 2020 16:37 Russian peacekeepers have delivered humanitarian aid to the village of Khnabad of Askeran

1880 | December 16, 2020 16:18 Attack on Shushi’s Ghazanchetsots Cathedral a possible war crime – Human Rights Watch

1859 | December 16, 2020 16:04 Soldier sustains fatal gunshot wound in Artsakh

1850 | December 16, 2020 14:04 Search operations for bodies of killed servicemen continue in Fizuli and Jabrayil

1813 | December 18, 2020 15:47 Arayik Harutyunyan signed decree on changing the structure of the government of Artsakh

1792 | December 18, 2020 16:46 Artsakh President appoints new ministers

1787 | December 18, 2020 16:26 Nagorno Karabakh war increased risk of terrorism spread. Putin

1782 | December 18, 2020 18:10 Portugal’s President ratifies Armenia-EU CEPA