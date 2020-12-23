World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.
Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan on Tuesday received Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, reported the Office of the Artsakh President.
US President-elect Joe Biden has said that he had not seen any evidence that cyberattack against the...
Russian President Vladimir Putin considers the Russian peacekeepers who are currently deployed in Nagorno...
Artsakh presidential spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan wrote on his Facebook that the information distributed...
The Human Rights Defenders (Ombudsmen) of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Armenia on Friday published...
The President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has ratified the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced...
President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan has signed decrees on making new appointments...
Armenia has registered the lowest price increase among the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union...
Investments in main capital in Armenia comprised 462,4 million USD with the current prices and the average...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.42/$1 in...
World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
Normal operation in trade and service spheres has restored in Artsakh, Acting minister of economy and...
The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) completed the third review of the Republic...
537 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 154,602, the ministry of healthcare said today.
President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan,...
900 of 1,035 residents of the village of Sos, Martuni region returned after the end of hostilities.
The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative doubled its humanitarian aid program for Artsakh, adding numerous...
Due to the war, the issue of drinking water in the village of Norshen in the region of Martuni was on...
The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia delivered 80 tons of humanitarian aid to Artsakh.
35 bodies of Armenian troops and 1 body of a civilian person were found during search operations for...
The authorities of Artsakh say they’ve retrieved the bodies of 14 servicemen from the areas of Hadrut, Jabrayil and Fizuli.
The specialists of the International Mine Action Centre of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation...
The Artsakh authorities have retrieved 1039 bodies from the battle zones since the end of the war, the...
The construction of a block-modular camp for the accommodation of 250 servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping...
Russian border guards will be deployed alongside Armenian border guards in some parts of Armenia’s...
Bodies of 41 more Armenians servicemen have been found during the search operations in Fizuli and Jabrayil...
A serviceman of the Defense Army of Artsakh has died from a gunshot wound in unknown circumstances, the...
France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...
According to the operative data of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development of the...
