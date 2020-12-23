Biden urges Trump to blame Russia for cyberattack

US President-elect Joe Biden has said that he had not seen any evidence that cyberattack against the US was under control.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: He lashed out at US President Donald Trump for being reluctant to name Russia. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Attorney General William Barr have both accused Moscow, according to Wionews.com.

“It is a grave risk and it continues," Biden told reporters in Wilmington, Delaware. "I see no evidence that it’s under control. I see none. Heard of none. Department won’t even brief us on many things. So I know of nothing that suggests it’s under control."

Biden faulted Trump for stripping U.S. defenses against cyberattacks, saying: "This assault happened on Donald Trump's watch, when he wasn't watching."