The specialists of the International Mine Action Centre of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation continue work on demining the territory, the Russian Defence Ministry informs.

December 23, 2020, 09:09 Engineering units of the Russian peacekeeping forces cleared 260 hectares of land in Nagorno-Karabakh

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: In total, during the peacekeeping operation in Nagorno-Karabakh, engineering units cleared more than 260 hectares of terrain and about 100 kilometers of roads, 434 residential buildings. More than 8600 explosive objects were found and neutralized.

In the course of demining and clearing the territory of explosive objects in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian peacekeepers use modern robotic systems that allow them to maintain a high rate of demining in mountainous terrain and deteriorating weather.

Discovered explosive objects and unexploded ammunition are removed and destroyed at a specially equipped landfill. Ammunition that cannot be evacuated is destroyed on the spot with the necessary security measures in place.