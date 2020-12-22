537 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

537 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 154,602, the ministry of healthcare said today.

1410 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 134,586.

17 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 2673.

The number of active cases is 16,685.

The number of patients who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 658.

And 2,459 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 570,214 such tests have been performed to date.