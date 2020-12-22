Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan on Tuesday received Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, reported the Office of the Artsakh President.

December 22, 2020, 10:48 Artsakh President, Armenia’s Deputy PM discuss restoration of infrastructure

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: A number of issues relating to the restoration of infrastructure in Artsakh were discussed during the meeting. The officials, in particular, highlighted the necessity of ensuing electricity supply and communication for Martuni town and other settlements of Artsakh, as well as launching a house-building project.

The interlocutors agreed to further harmonize and redouble their joint efforts to overcome the difficult post-war socioeconomic situation.