Trump supporters organizing 'second inauguration' for him in online format in January

Thousands of Trump supporters are planning a virtual “second inauguration” for President Trump on Jan. 20, the same day as President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, The Hill reports.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: More than 60,000 people have indicated on Facebook that they plan to attend the event being billed as “Donald J. Trump 2nd Presidential Inauguration Ceremony.”

“Disclaimer: We are a grassroots collection of private individuals 325,000 strong, showing our support for President Donald J. Trump. We have no affiliation with any formal organization,” says the page’s description.

Facebook has added a disclaimer to the page that states, “Joe Biden is the President-elect. He will be inaugurated as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021.”

The event is scheduled to take place at 12 p.m. EST on Jan. 20, around the time of Biden's swearing-in, and will be hosted by Ilir Chami and Evi Kokalari, who was reportedly part of Trump’s 2020 campaign and regularly appears on right-leaning news networks such as One America News Network.