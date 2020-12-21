Artsakh’s President visits 6 soldiers who returned after 70 days being considered missing in action

On December 21, President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan, visited 6 Defense Army conscripts, who returned to Armenia on December 20 after being considered missing in action for 70 days, informed the press service of Artsakh President’s Office.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: Arayik Harutyunyan inquired about their health situation, talked with them and assured that in case of necessity the state will organize their treatment in leading international healthcare institutions. The doctors assured that the lives of the servicemen are not under risk but they have to remain under the supervision of specialists for a while.