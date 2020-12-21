900 of 1,035 residents of the village of Sos, Martuni region returned after the end of hostilities.

December 21, 2020, 17:23 Most of the inhabitants of Sos already returned. Head of Community (Photos)

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community of Sos, Hunan Grigoryan told ''Artsakhpress''.

Hunan Grigoryan noted that although the secondary school of the village was partially damaged as a result of the shelling, it has already been reopened. 145 students of 175 children attend school. The village also has a newly built kindergarten, which was attended by 38 children before the war, but due to the lack of heating, the kindergarten does not operate.

The head of the community noted that, in general, 1168 hectares of arable land has been lost as a result of the war. Before the war the villagers were engaged in viticulture, cultivation of grain crops and cattle breeding. Grigoryan noted that as of today it is difficult to talk about further employment.

8 families from the settlements that passed under the Azerbaijani control have settled in the village of Sos.

Among the agenda issues Grigoryan noted the lack of electricity, which is especially noticeable in winter.