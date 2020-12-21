Putin considers Russian peacekeepers as security guarantors in Karabakh

Russian President Vladimir Putin considers the Russian peacekeepers who are currently deployed in Nagorno Karabakh as a security guarantor, RIA Novosti reports.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Russian peacekeepers have become a security guarantor in Karabakh. They are endangering their lives in order to return the peaceful life there”, Putin said.

Russian peacekeepers have been deployed in Nagorno Karabakh in accordance with the November 9 statement signed by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan on complete cessation of hostilities in the NK conflict zone.