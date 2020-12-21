Aurora doubles Artsakh aid program

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative doubled its humanitarian aid program for Artsakh, adding numerous local and international projects to the list in phase two, the IDeA Foundation informs.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: “After the war, the people of Artsakh faced a grave humanitarian crisis that continues to unfold amidst a global pandemic, and Aurora stepped up to bring them immediate relief. Aurora’s humanitarian aid program for Artsakh has since doubled, with a total budget of $400,000 (over 208,000.000֏) allocated to support 46 projects listed below. Among them are the initiatives run by the HALO Trust and the Near East Foundation (NEF) – with contributions to both matched – reflecting further development of Aurora’s global cooperation with international partner organizations possessing relevant expertise”, the statement says.

In addition, the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative also continues to run the global #AraratChallenge4Artsakh crowdfunding campaign, which encourages people worldwide to express their Gratitude in Action by offering a second chance to people in need, and invites world humanitarian leaders to Artsakh where their expertise helps maximize the impact of the Initiative’s aid program in the region.

Urgent Humanitarian Aid to Families and Children

Assisting in resettlement of displaced persons from Shushi in Stepanakert and other Artsakh localities (in cooperation with the Shushi “Narekatsi” Art Union and the “Hrant Matevosyan” Foundation) – $12,500 (6,400,000֏) Providing urgent humanitarian assistance to the population of 7 villages in Martakert Province (Nor Maraga, Nor Aygestan, Nor Seysulan, Nor Karmravan, Nor Haykajur, Nor Jraberd, Hovtashen) – $10,000 (5,100,000֏) Providing 1,000 bedding sets to the temporarily displaced people from Artsakh relocated to Armenia – $12,700 (6,500,000֏) Making 450 warm jackets for the people of Artsakh at the Stepanakert Clothing Factory – $12,000 (6,100,000֏) Humanitarian aid program assistance for 600 Artsakh residents affected by the war (in cooperation with the Bari Mama Foundation) – $10,000 (5,100,000֏) Providing 210 heaters to the temporarily displaced Artsakh families – $2,500 (1,300,000֏) Supporting the development of an online platform that engages Diaspora’s resources to mitigate the humanitarian crisis and boost local economy (in cooperation with AMIA) – $5,000 (2,600,000֏) Assisting in the creation of job opportunities for war widows in textile industry (in cooperation with Bari Mama) – $7,000 (3,640,000֏) Assisting in providing urgent humanitarian support to displaced people in Artsakh (in cooperation with Street Workout Armenia) – $10,000 (5,200,000֏) Educational and psychological support program for the displaced people from Artsakh in Vayots Dzor (in cooperation with the Vayots Dzor Regional Youth Center) – $2,800 (1,456,000֏) Supporting professional trainings and job opportunities creation for displaced women from Artsakh (in cooperation with Hay Mayrer Charity Organization) – $2,885 (1,500,000֏) Creating safe spaces for young women and children to participate in sport and educational programs in Artsakh (in cooperation with GOALS Armenia) – $4,800 (2,505,705֏) Supporting emergency cluster munitions and other explosives clearance operations in civilian areas to allow the safe return of displaced people to Artsakh (in cooperation with HALO Trust; the organization will also match Aurora’s funding) – $25,000 (13,000,000֏) Supporting the Made in Artsakh program to create job opportunities in Artsakh (in cooperation with Support Market) – $5,000 (2,600,000֏) Supporting the underprivileged people affected by war via a grant to the Artsakh Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs and Housing – $10,000 (5,200,000֏) Providing 425 bedding sets to the temporarily displaced people from Artsakh relocated to Armenia – $5,500 (2,860,000֏) Supporting providing shelter and food to 83 Artsakh families affected by the war (in cooperation with Mission Armenia Charitable Foundation) – $4,700 (2,444,000֏) Creating new job opportunities for the displaced people from Artsakh relocated to the Syunik Region of Armenia (in cooperation with NEF; the foundation will also match Aurora’s funding) – $15,000 (7,800,000֏)

Healthcare Services