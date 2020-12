The Artsakh authorities have retrieved 1039 bodies from the battle zones since the end of the war, the State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh said.

The search for the bodies continues in the mountainous-forest terrains of the Shushi region, as well as in Martuni, Hadrut and Fizuli.