Trump extends government funding for 24 hours

President Donald Trump signed a continuing resolution on Sunday night that will fund the US government for the next 24 hours, preventing a shutdown just before midnight and giving Congress extra time to pass a coronavirus relief measure and an accompanying $1.4 trillion government funding bill, The Hill reported.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: The White House announced just before midnight that Trump signed the bill shortly after the US House of Representatives and Senate each passed the measure Sunday evening.

Congress is expected to take up the stimulus package and government funding bill on Monday.

The government would have shut down at midnight without the one-day extension of funding.

The continuing resolution was needed after stimulus talks hit an impasse over the weekend.

It is the second such measure Trump has signed in the last two days, after a two-day short-term bill was passed and signed into law on Friday evening.