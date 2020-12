Artsakh presidential spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan wrote on his Facebook that the information distributed on Facebook regarding Karmir Shuka is fake.

December 21, 2020, 10:41 Vahram Poghosyan denies reports on surrendering Karmir Shuka village to Azerbaijan

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: He added that moreover, a new housing project is planned to be implemented soon in the village.