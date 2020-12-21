Artsakhpress

Block-modular camp installed in Stepanakert for Russian peacekeepers

The construction of a block-modular camp for the accommodation of 250 servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Stepanakert, Nagorno Karabakh, has been completed, the Russian defense ministry reports.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: Currently, the commissioning of the engineering equipment of the camp is being completed.

The complete set of block-modular camp includes residential units, a gym, an officer's house, a bathhouse, a first-aid post, a dryer, a clothing cleaning room, a leisure room, a headquarters and an office, a storage room, a canteen, a kitchen, a grocery store, sanitary modules, a room for storing weapons, engineering equipment.

The block-modular camp will create comfortable living conditions for the personnel.

The block-modular town is full-fledged objects, which are equipped with all the necessary components of life support systems (electricity, autonomous heating, a bathroom, water supply, drainage), equipped with furniture (bed, wardrobe, kitchen set, tables, chairs, shower) and household appliances (electric stove, refrigerator, washing machine, microwave oven, TV, air conditioner, boiler).

In addition, such camps are designed for outdoor temperatures from +35 to - 45 degrees, which allows them to be used in various climatic zones.


     

Politics

Vahram Poghosyan denies reports on surrendering Karmir Shuka village to Azerbaijan

Artsakh presidential spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan wrote on his Facebook that the information distributed on Facebook regarding Karmir Shuka is fake.

Economy

Armenia registers highest decline in investments in main capital within EAEU

Investments in main capital in Armenia comprised 462,4 million USD with the current prices and the average exchange rate of the Armenian dram against the US dollar calculated by the Central Bank for the period of January-September 2020: this figure has declined by 15.7% compared to the same period of 2019 with the permanent prices, the Eurasian Economic Commission reports.

Society

Aurora doubles Artsakh aid program

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative doubled its humanitarian aid program for Artsakh, adding numerous local and international projects to the list in phase two, the IDeA Foundation informs.

