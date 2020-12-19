Pompeo says Russia is among US enemies

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has conceded that Russia is among enemies for the United States, he said in an interview with American journalist Mark Levin published by the State Department on Friday, TASS reported.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: Levin wondered what Pompeo thinks about certain Republic Party representatives’ opinion that Russia is not an enemy for the country despite its alleged attempts to interfere in the US electoral process. "Mark, it is the case that I get asked all the time who’s our enemy, and the answer is we have lots of folks that want to undermine our way of life, our republic, our basic democratic principles. Russia is certainly on that list," the top US diplomat stressed.

"So yes, Vladimir Putin remains a real risk to those of us who love freedom, and we have to make sure that we prepare for each of them. Today, I rank China as the challenge that truly presents an existential threat, but I don’t minimize the risk that having hundreds and hundreds of nuclear warheads capable of reaching the United States imposes – an enormous risk on us as well," he added.