Artsakh, Armenia ombudsmen publish ad hoc report on journalists’ targeting by Azerbaijan

The Human Rights Defenders (Ombudsmen) of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Armenia on Friday published a joint ad hoc report on Azerbaijan’s attacks on journalists covering the hostilities in Artsakh, the Artsakh ombudsman informed on Facebook.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: As per the respective statement, in parallel with the targeting of the civilian population and infrastructures of Artsakh, journalists and their service vehicles were also targeted deliberately and indiscriminately as a result of which 7 journalists (5 foreigners and 2 Armenians) were injured and one person convoying the journalistic group was killed. Deliberate targeting is testified by the fact that journalists were wearing uniforms and distinctive signs that were also present on their cars. Besides, some evidence suggests that Azerbaijani reconnaissance UAVs were flying at the scene before and during the strikes which means that the journalists were fully visible and distinct by the Azerbaijani armed forces.

At the same time, in order to obstruct the professional work of the journalists covering the military operations in Artsakh, Azerbaijan has initiated criminal persecution against some foreign journalists working in Artsakh and included them in the black list. Moreover, throughout the war, the Azerbaijani authorities restricted the independent activities of the international journalists in Azerbaijan controlling their movement and creating artificial barriers for them.

Analyzing all the circumstances of the journalists' targeting, as well as other relevant actions and statements of the Azerbaijani side, it is obvious that the Azerbaijani authorities had a criminal intention to completely isolate Artsakh from international information flows and independent sources to hide large-scale and deliberate war crimes against the Artsakh people.

During the period from September 27 to November 10, 390 journalists from 190 foreign media companies were accredited by the Artsakh Foreign Affairs Ministry to cover the atrocities against the people of Artsakh due to the Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression, as well as hundreds of Armenian journalists visited Artsakh.

Details of the report can be found here.


     

Armenia registers highest decline in investments in main capital within EAEU

Armenia registers highest decline in investments in main capital within EAEU

Investments in main capital in Armenia comprised 462,4 million USD with the current prices and the average exchange rate of the Armenian dram against the US dollar calculated by the Central Bank for the period of January-September 2020: this figure has declined by 15.7% compared to the same period of 2019 with the permanent prices, the Eurasian Economic Commission reports.

Norshen provided with drinking water (Photos)

Due to the war, the issue of drinking water in the village of Norshen in the region of Martuni was on the agenda. The reason was the lack of electricity.

Armenia's eastern border with Azerbaijan in Syunik province to be guarded jointly with Russia troops

Russian border guards will be deployed alongside Armenian border guards in some parts of Armenia's eastern border with Azerbaijan in the southernmost Syunik Province, the ministry of defense told ARMENPRESS when asked to comment on media reports alleging that PM Pashinyan ordered Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan to sign a secret deal with Russia on handing over the defense of positions in Syunik to them.

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

Attack on Shushi's Ghazanchetsots Cathedral a possible war crime – Human Rights Watch

President Harutyunyan received world recordholders brothers Youri and Arthur Saqunts

Posters calling for recognition of Artsakh posted in US streets

Georgia surpasses 200,000 COVID-19 cases

