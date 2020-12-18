Due to the war, the issue of drinking water in the village of Norshen of the region of Martuni was on the agenda. The reason was the lack of electricity.

December 18, 2020, 20:17 Norshen provided with drinking water (Photos)

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: With the support of the " Tufenkian " Charitable Foundation, a diesel generator was installed in Norshen, thanks to which the issue of drinking water in the village has been resolved.

In an interview with ''Artsakhpress'', the head of the Norshen community, Gevorg Harutyunyan, said that the supply of drinking water is very important for solving the vital issues of the residents, as during the war, when there were problems with electricity, the community was deprived of access to water. And the water supply was provided through springs and nearby settlements.

85 families live in Norshen village. The head of the community finds it difficult to answer how many families have not returned to Norshen yet, as the village as such has not suffered any damage and the residents continue to keep the back firmly, even though the border distance from the enemy has become 1.1 km.

The program manager of the Tufenkian Charitable Foundation in Artsakh, Edwin Grigoryan, said that the communities that don't have gravity water and used pumping stations are facing the similar problem today.

"The main reason is related to the problems caused by the lack of electricity. So the foundation has started solving the problem, purchasing a 65-kilowatt diesel generator," said Grigoryan.

Edwin Grigoryan noted that over the past 15 years, the main work has been concentrated in the Kashatagh region. Unfortunately, today everything is under the control of the enemy. At the same time, he hopes that from now on they will focus all their efforts to help the Martuni region, which has suffered the most due to the war.