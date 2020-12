December 18, 2020 09:37

Armenia registers highest decline in investments in main capital within EAEU

Investments in main capital in Armenia comprised 462,4 million USD with the current prices and the average exchange rate of the Armenian dram against the US dollar calculated by the Central Bank for the period of January-September 2020: this figure has declined by 15.7% compared to the same period of 2019 with the permanent prices, the Eurasian Economic Commission reports.