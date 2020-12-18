Artsakh President appoints new ministers

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan has signed decrees on making new appointments in the structure of the Government of Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: In particular, Karen Danielyan has been relieved of the post of Chief of Staff of the President and appointed Minister of Justice, Zhirayr Mirzoyan has been relieved of the post of Minister of Territorial Administration and Development, Hayk Khanumyan has been appointed Minister of Territorial Administration and Development.

Artur Petrosyan has been relieved of the post of First Deputy Chief of Staff of the President, according to his resignation letter.