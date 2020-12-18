Artsakh President appoints new ministers

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan has signed decrees on making new appointments in the structure of the Government of Artsakh.
Russian President Vladimir Putin says the Nagorno Karabakh war has increased the risk of terrorism spreading...
President Arayik Harutyunyan has signed a decree on changing the structure of the government of Artsakh...
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will not take part in the meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent...
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell says they have tried to...
The 3rd Partnership Council meeting between the European Union and the Republic of Armenia was held in...
The maps which the Azerbaijani troops have in their special booklets show most of Armenia as a historical...
Investments in main capital in Armenia comprised 462,4 million USD with the current prices and the average exchange rate of the Armenian dram against the US dollar calculated by the Central Bank for the period of January-September 2020: this figure has declined by 15.7% compared to the same period of 2019 with the permanent prices, the Eurasian Economic Commission reports.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.42/$1 in...
World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
Normal operation in trade and service spheres has restored in Artsakh, Acting minister of economy and...
The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) completed the third review of the Republic...
World oil prices are going up on Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
World oil prices are falling during trading on Wednesday.
The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia delivered 80 tons of humanitarian aid to Artsakh.
35 bodies of Armenian troops and 1 body of a civilian person were found during search operations for...
The Belgian Chamber of Representatives has passed, with 130 votes in favor and 12 abstentions, a resolution...
Military personnel of the International Mine Action Center of the Russian Defense Ministry continue to...
The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping continent in Nagorno-Karabakh delivered humanitarian kits...
President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has sent a letter of condolences to Prime Minister of Armenia...
President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on declaring mourning in Artsakh, from December 19 to 21,...
Bodies of 41 more Armenians servicemen have been found during the search operations in Fizuli and Jabrayil sections, the Artsakh State Emergency Service reports.
A serviceman of the Defense Army of Artsakh has died from a gunshot wound in unknown circumstances, the...
Search operations in the places of military operations carried our recently in Nagorno Karabakh continue.
Twelve people were handed over to the competent authorities of Azerbaijan. The statement came from Rustam...
Russian peacekeepers continue to equip checkpoints in the Berdzor corridor.
Military personnel of the International Mine Action Center continue to work on engineering reconnaissance...
France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...
According to the operative data of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development of the...
