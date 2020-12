Russian President Vladimir Putin says the Nagorno Karabakh war has increased the risk of terrorism spreading in the region.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We were all concerned over the armed conflict in the Nagorno Karabakh region, where Azerbaijan and Armenia were involved,” Putin said at the CIS summit.

“Unfortunately the military clashes led to many human losses, escalated the already difficult situation in Transcaucasia and increased the risk of spread of terrorism,” he said.

Putin added that the Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh are doing everything not to escalate the situation again.