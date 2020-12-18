President Arayik Harutyunyan has signed a decree on changing the structure of the government of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

December 18, 2020, 15:47 Arayik Harutyunyan signed decree on changing the structure of the government of Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: Accordingly, the following structure of the government has been defined:

1) Minister of State

2) Ministry of Labor, Social and Migration Affairs

3) Ministry of Health

4) Ministry of Justice

5) Ministry of Foreign Affairs

6) Ministry of Economy and Agriculture

7) Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports

8) Ministry of Defense

9) Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure

10) Ministry of Urban Development

11) Ministry of Finance

And from now on, the powers of the Artsakh Minister of State shall be exercised by the Minister of Finance.

The government has been instructed to make relevant decisions arising from the aforesaid decree.