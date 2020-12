1920 | December 11, 2020 17:39 More than 1500 residents already returned to Martuni

1864 | December 11, 2020 18:03 Edward Nalbandian: Interim status of Nagorno-Karabakh was considered in all working documents

1608 | December 12, 2020 11:18 Azerbaijani forces attempt attack in southern direction of Artsakh Defense Army

1427 | December 12, 2020 20:08 Russian defense ministry reports on first case of violation of ceasefire in Artsakh

1356 | December 11, 2020 18:17 Georgian President proposes to establish "Caucasian Peace Platform"

972 | December 12, 2020 13:55 Netanyahu hails 'warm relationship' as Israel and Morocco establish full diplomatic ties

936 | December 12, 2020 13:36 US Senate approves bill on applying sanctions against Turkey

709 | December 14, 2020 10:54 IMF Executive Board completes 3rd review under SBA for Armenia and approves US$36.9 mln disbursement