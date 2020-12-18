Armenian PM will not take part in meeting of CIS leaders

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will not take part in the meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Heads of State Council due to his father’s death

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Pashinyan will not take part in the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council in connection with the death of his father," Panorama.am reports, citing Ria Novosti.

Nikol Pashinyan’s father died on Wednesday aged 80 after a long illness.

The leaders plan to discuss current state and prospects for developing cooperation within the CIS in the political, trade and economic, social and cultural spheres at the meeting to be held via a videoconference. They are also expected to discuss joint efforts to counter the coronavirus infection and exchange opinions on topical international and regional matters.