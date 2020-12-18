Belgium Chamber of Representatives adopts resolution on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

The Belgian Chamber of Representatives has passed, with 130 votes in favor and 12 abstentions, a resolution on the recent Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict and its consequences, the Committee of Armenians of Belgium reported.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: The resolution “condemns the resumption of military actions by Azerbaijan on September 27, 2020” and calls upon the government to take several actions to help the affected civilians, to reveal and bring to accountability those guilty for war crimes, maintain the ceasefire and lead the negotiations to a peace treaty that would respect the borders of Artsakh and its right to self determination.

The Belgian Chamber of Representatives also condemns the destructive role that Turkey has played in this war, and it urges Turkey to "cease military intervention in this conflict" and refrain from "destabilizing role in the region."