35 bodies of Armenian troops and 1 body of a civilian person were found during search operations for the remains of the Artsakh war victims in Fizuli, Jabrayil and Hadrut, the State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh reports.

December 18, 2020, 13:17 Bodies of 35 servicemen, 1 civilian found in Karabakh

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “The body of the civilian, an elderly woman, was found in the village of Vardashat in Hadrut. So far, a total of 969 bodies of the missing persons were found,” State Service of Emergency Situations spokesperson Hunan Tadevosyan said.

He said that volunteers familiar with the terrain and family members of those missing have joined the rescuers in the search operations in Nerkin Tchartar, Fizuli, Jabrayil and Ishkanadzor of Kashatagh region.