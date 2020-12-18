EU’s Borrell says trilateral contact with Armenian, Azeri FMs in Brussels ‘has not been possible’

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell says they have tried to hold a trilateral meeting with Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan Ara Aivazian and Jeyhun Bayramov in Brussels, but it has been impossible.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: “As the two [Armenian and Azerbaijani] ministers have been in touch with me, we tried to have a trilateral contact – European Union, Armenia and Azerbaijan. It has not been possible, so I will meet with the two ministers separately,” he said upon arrival at the meeting of the EU-Armenia Partnership Council in Brussels on Thursday.

According to Borrell, the Russian-brokered ceasefire agreement on Nagorno-Karabakh on 10 November has certainly prevented further loss of life.

“But last week, unhappily, we have heard reports from both sides of ceasefire violations. Full respect for the ceasefire remains imperative,” he stated.

“If we can play a role in reconciliation, reconstruction and peace-consolidation, complementing the efforts of the Minsk Group, the European Union is ready to do it…The European Union is ready to cooperate with the [OSCE] Minsk Group and whomever else, in order to contribute to the peaceful settlement of the conflict in the Caucasus,” Borrell added.