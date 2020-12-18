Military personnel of the International Mine Action Center of the Russian Defense Ministry continue to work on engineering reconnaissance and mine clearance in the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

December 18, 2020, 11:29 Russian peacekeepers defuse over 1,300 explosive objects in Artsakh in one day

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the day, engineering reconnaissance and demining of the area in Stepanakert were carried out. During the day, 21.8 km of roads were cleared, 1,334 explosive objects were found and removed for destruction, the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

In total, 195 ha of territory and 87 km of roads were cleared during mine clearance in Nagorno-Karabakh, 423 buildings were cleared, and 73,500 explosive objects were found and destroyed.

Discovered explosive objects and unexploded ammunition are removed and destroyed at a specially equipped landfill. Ammunition that cannot be evacuated is destroyed on the spot with the necessary security measures in place.

With the assistance of Russian peacekeepers, the restoration of vital engineering communications continues in the areas affected by the war.