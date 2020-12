The situation was out of control. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated this at a press conference, when asked why the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh had resumed right now.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The tension lasted for many years. I don’t think it happened because of any outside interference. There have been repeated shootings and small confrontations. Ultimately, it all turned into a conflict," Putin said.