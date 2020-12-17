Putin comments on ceasefire violation in Nagorno-Karabakh

President of Russia Vladimir Putin says the territorial problems that emerged between Armenia and Azerbaijan after the Karabakh armistice was signed must be resolved through negotiations.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We have agreed on a cessation of military actions, and we have agreed that the sides will stand in positions where they were at the moment of the signing of the statement,” Putin said at a news conference when asked to comment on the developments in Hadrut.

“Some technical problems emerged regarding this, which are related with infrastructures, both for Armenia and Azerbaijan. These problems must be solved calmly, during the negotiations process. This refers also to Nakhijevan, and Armenia’s south and north. I hope that the flare-up which happened with the violation of the ceasefire will be the only one and that it will be possible to bring all agreed sides around negotiations,” President Putin said.