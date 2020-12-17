Artsakhpress

Putin comments on ceasefire violation in Nagorno-Karabakh

President of Russia Vladimir Putin says the territorial problems that emerged between Armenia and Azerbaijan after the Karabakh armistice was signed must be resolved through negotiations.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We have agreed on a cessation of military actions, and we have  agreed that the sides will stand in positions where they were at the moment of the signing of the statement,” Putin said at a news conference when asked to comment on the developments in Hadrut.

“Some technical problems emerged regarding this, which are related with infrastructures, both for Armenia and Azerbaijan. These problems must be solved calmly, during the negotiations process. This refers also to Nakhijevan, and Armenia’s south and north. I hope that the flare-up which happened with the violation of the ceasefire will be the only one and that it will be possible to bring all agreed sides around negotiations,” President Putin said.


     

Putin notes reason for escalation of Karabakh conflict

The situation was out of control. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated this at a press conference, when asked why the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh had resumed right now.

Dollar still going down in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.42/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 1.48 from Wednesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

Russian peacekeepers have delivered humanitarian aid to the village of Khanabad of Askeran

The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping continent in Nagorno-Karabakh delivered humanitarian kits with food and essential items to the village of Khanabad of Askeran, the Russian Defence Ministry reports.

Bodies of 41 more troops found in Fizuli and Jabrayil sections

Bodies of 41 more Armenians servicemen have been found during the search operations in Fizuli and Jabrayil sections, the Artsakh State Emergency Service reports.

