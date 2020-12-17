Russia to send more peacekeepers to Karabakh if both sides give consent. Putin

President Vladimir Putin says it is possible that Russia increases the number of its peacekeeping troops in Nagorno Karabakh, but only if Armenia and Azerbaijan both give consent.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The increase of the peacekeeping contingent is only possible upon consent of all sides to the conflict, including the Azerbaijani side since we had initially agreed on the number of peacekeepers,” he said.