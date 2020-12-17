Georgia surpasses 200,000 COVID-19 cases

Georgia reported 2,981 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking its national total to 201,368.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: Of the new cases, 1,282 were confirmed in the capital city of Tbilisi, Xinhuareported, citing the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health.

As of Thursday, a total of 169,282 patients have recovered while 1,953 others have died, said the center.

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said earlier Thursday that for the first time since mid-November, the country reported less than 3,000 daily infections from more than 17,000 daily tests.

"The restrictions which were imposed by the government at the end of November have helped us to slow the spread of coronavirus," said Gakharia, adding that he was cautiously optimistic about the situation.

Meanwhile, he urged people to refrain from gatherings for Christmas and New Year to avoid the further spread of the virus.

Georgia reported its first confirmed coronavirus case on February 26.