Russian peacekeepers have delivered humanitarian aid to the village of Khnabad of Askeran

The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping continent in Nagorno-Karabakh delivered humanitarian kits with food and essential items to the village of Khanabad of Askeran, the Russian Defence Ministry reports.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: Food kits and basic necessities were given to refugees who returned to their homes and other residents of the village in need.

Several hundred families have received humanitarian kits, which include food and basic necessities.

With the assistance of Russian peacekeepers, vital infrastructure is being restored in areas affected by the fighting.

With the help of peacekeepers, the power supply system was fully restored. For this, repair work was carried out on 18 km of power lines and 50 supports. The uninterrupted supply of electricity has been resumed in 24 settlements with a total population of more than 12 thousand people.

Specialists of the medical units of the Russian Ministry of Defence in Stepanakert and Martakert continue to provide medical assistance to the population.

Basically, Russian military medics are approached by local residents suffering from chronic diseases, who, during the aggravation of the conflict, were deprived of the opportunity to receive qualified medical care and the necessary medicines.

In total, Russian military doctors provided medical assistance to 558 citizens, including 67 children.