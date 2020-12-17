Dollar still going down in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.42/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 1.48 from Wednesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 640.20 (down by AMD 0.44), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 710.91 (up by AMD 1.40), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.19 (up by AMD 0.03) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 422.9, AMD 31,165.25 and AMD 17,350.02, respectively.