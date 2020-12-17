Armenia FM meets with Belgian counterpart

Today Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ara Aivazian, who is on a working visit to Belgium to attend the session of the EU-Armenia Partnership Council, had a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Foreign Trade, and the Federal Cultural Institutions Sophie Wilmes, as reported the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: Aivazian and Wilmès discussed expansion of cooperation in sectors of mutual interest and further strengthening of partnership in bilateral and multilateral arenas, the foreign ministry said.

Commercial ties, full utilization of the investment potential and development of decentralized cooperation were prioritized.

The FMs also spoke about regional security and stability.

Aivazian briefed Wilmès on the ongoing actions for eliminating the consequences of the Turkish-Azeri aggression against the people of Artsakh, primarily the humanitarian crisis.

In this context they highlighted the importance of the direct involvement of the international community, namely EU countries.

The interlocutors attached special importance to addressing issues related to peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the scope of the Co-Chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group.