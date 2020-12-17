Artsakh President expresses condolences to Armenia PM on occasion of father's death

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has sent a letter of condolences to Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on the death of the latter’s father Vova Pashinyan, the Artsakh Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS:The telegram particularly reads as follows:

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

I was deeply saddened by the news about the death of your beloved father, Vova Pashinyan.

On behalf of the people, the authorities of Artsakh and myself personally I extend my condolences and support to you and your family”, reads the President’s letter.