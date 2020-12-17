President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has sent a letter of condolences to Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on the death of the latter’s father Vova Pashinyan, the Artsakh Presidential Office stated.
Artsakh President expresses condolences to Armenia PM on occasion of father's death
STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS:The telegram particularly reads as follows:
“Dear Mr. Prime Minister,
I was deeply saddened by the news about the death of your beloved father, Vova Pashinyan.
On behalf of the people, the authorities of Artsakh and myself personally I extend my condolences and support to you and your family”, reads the President’s letter.