Bodies of 41 more troops found in Fizuli and Jabrayil sections

Bodies of 41 more Armenians servicemen have been found during the search operations in Fizuli and Jabrayil sections, the Artsakh State Emergency Service reports.

Bodies of 41 more troops found in Fizuli and Jabrayil sections

Bodies of 41 more troops found in Fizuli and Jabrayil sections

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''A total of 933 dead servicemen have been found. Today 5 search groups continue operations in three directions – Jabrayil, Fizuli and Hadrut,'' representative of the Artsakh State Emergency Service Hunan Tadevosyan said, in particular.


     

Politics

Clamart city of France adopts resolution calling for the recognition of the Artsakh sovereignty

The city council of Clamart, France, has adopted a resolution calling for the recognition of Nagorno-Karabakh's (Artsakh) sovereignty, the Artsakh Foreign Ministry reported.

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan heads for Moscow

Robert Kocharyan on Thursday left for Moscow on a three-day private visit.

Azerbaijan’s efforts to cancel ECHR decisions failed

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), as a result of the actions taken by the Office of Armenia’s...

Armenia Ombudsman: Azerbaijan top officials continue to openly preach hatred, animosity towards Armenians

The highest authorities of Azerbaijan continue to openly preach hatred and animosity towards ethnic Armenians.

Armenian Deputy PM to visit Russia

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan will be sent to the Russian Federation on a business...

Putin to take part in CIS council meeting on December 18

Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in a CIS council meeting, news.am reports, citing Kremlin.

Artsakh President: I have decided to resign from post of Chairman of Free Homeland party

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has announced he is stepping down as Chairman of the ruling Free...

Economy

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Cargo transportation and supplies to Artsakh carried out normally

Normal operation in trade and service spheres has restored in Artsakh, Acting minister of economy and...

IMF Executive Board completes 3rd review under SBA for Armenia and approves US$36.9 mln disbursement

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) completed the third review of the Republic...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up on Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

World oil prices are falling

World oil prices are falling during trading on Wednesday.

Armenia has new economy minister

By the decree of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian Tigran Khachatryan has been relieved of post of...

A large-scale program for the development of horticulture will be launched in Akna district: President Harutyunyan paid a working visit

On September 13 Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Akna district of Askeran, the...

Society

December 19 to 21 declared days of mourning in Artsakh

President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on declaring mourning in Artsakh, from December 19 to 21, to honor the victims of the recent war.

1174 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

1174 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day,...

Russia emergency ministry sends 54 train cars of humanitarian aid to Artsakh

Humanitarian aid consisting of 54 railway cars has been sent from Russia to Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh),...

‘We are losing security’ – alarms Mayor of Kapan, now only 1km away from Azeri territory

Several villages of the Municipality of Kapan in Armenia’s southeastern province of Syunik are now...

France to continue providing humanitarian aid to Artsakh

France will continue to provide humanitarian aid to Artsakh and its displaced residents caused by the...

Bodies of 41 more troops found in Fizuli and Jabrayil sections

Bodies of 41 more Armenians servicemen have been found during the search operations in Fizuli and Jabrayil sections, the Artsakh State Emergency Service reports.

Soldier sustains fatal gunshot wound in Artsakh

A serviceman of the Defense Army of Artsakh has died from a gunshot wound in unknown circumstances, the...

Search operations for bodies of killed servicemen continue in Fizuli and Jabrayil

Search operations in the places of military operations carried our recently in Nagorno Karabakh continue.

Rustam Muradov: 12 people were handed over to Azerbaijan and 44 to Armenia

Twelve people were handed over to the competent authorities of Azerbaijan. The statement came from Rustam...

Russian peacekeepers continue to equip checkpoints in the Berdzor corridor

Russian peacekeepers continue to equip checkpoints in the Berdzor corridor.

51 explosive devices found and removed in one day in Artsakh

Military personnel of the International Mine Action Center continue to work on engineering reconnaissance...

Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Interview

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

According to the operative data of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development of the...

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

The EU must force Turkey to respect the Convention of Geneva and withdraw from the conflict. Rafael Larreina

Photos

Classes at schools have resumed
Classes at schools have resumed
The capital is being restored
The capital is being restored
Stepanakert today
Stepanakert today
Artsakh rescue forces pulled out from under the rubble the bodies of the died citizens
Artsakh rescue forces pulled out from under the rubble the bodies of the died citizens
Videos

Culture

Attack on Shushi’s Ghazanchetsots Cathedral a possible war crime – Human Rights Watch

UNESCO adopts declaration on cultural property protection and creation of independent technical mission in Nagorno-Karabakh

Numerous historical-cultural monuments destroyed, damaged or desecrated by Azeri armed forces

Macron: France ready to provide full support for protection of cultural and religious heritage in Karabakh

Sport

President Harutyunyan received world recordholders brothers Youri and Arthur Saqunts

Mkhitaryan joins Roma from Arsenal on permanent deal

Garo Paylan challenges Turkish minister over the damaged Armenian cemetery in Ankara

Mkhitaryan donates national team T-shirts to Armenian servicemen wounded in Tavush

Diaspora

Posters calling for recognition of Artsakh posted in US streets

Thousands march in Syria in support of Artsakh

Armenians in Turkey appear under target of hate speech and threats: MP Paylan among them

Armenian member of Turkey parliament appeals to OSCE Minsk Group

International

Iran urges US forces to leave Syria

Putin to take part in CIS council meeting on December 18

Google employees to work from home until September 2021

Turkey detains 11 people over abduction of Iranian dissident

