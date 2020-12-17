Bodies of 41 more Armenians servicemen have been found during the search operations in Fizuli and Jabrayil sections, the Artsakh State Emergency Service reports.
Bodies of 41 more troops found in Fizuli and Jabrayil sections
STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''A total of 933 dead servicemen have been found. Today 5 search groups continue operations in three directions – Jabrayil, Fizuli and Hadrut,'' representative of the Artsakh State Emergency Service Hunan Tadevosyan said, in particular.