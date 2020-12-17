Bodies of 41 more Armenians servicemen have been found during the search operations in Fizuli and Jabrayil sections, the Artsakh State Emergency Service reports.

December 17, 2020, 14:11 Bodies of 41 more troops found in Fizuli and Jabrayil sections

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''A total of 933 dead servicemen have been found. Today 5 search groups continue operations in three directions – Jabrayil, Fizuli and Hadrut,'' representative of the Artsakh State Emergency Service Hunan Tadevosyan said, in particular.