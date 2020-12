Turkey does not intend to back down on the acquisition of the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems, despite the US sanctions, as news.am reports, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu told 24 TV.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to him, they will continue to take steps to make their defense industry more independent.