President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on declaring mourning in Artsakh, from December 19 to 21, to honor the victims of the recent war.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: Also according to this decree, the flag of Artsakh will be flown at half-staff during those days of mourning.