1174 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

1174 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 151,392, the ministry of healthcare said today.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: 1296 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 129,990.

3537 tests were conducted in the past one day.

25 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 2581.

The number of active cases is 18,179.

The number of patients who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 642 (5 new such cases).