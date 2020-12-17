Clamart city of France adopts resolution calling for the recognition of the Artsakh sovereignty

The city council of Clamart, France, has adopted a resolution calling for the recognition of Nagorno-Karabakh's (Artsakh) sovereignty, the Artsakh Foreign Ministry reported.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: “France, based on its historic friendly ties with Armenia, should play a major role in the stable political and peaceful settlement. France should officially recognize the Republic of Artsakh for the sake of the peoples’ right to self-determination”, the resolution says.

The City Council stated that this recognition would allow to prepare ground for paving a way to the international recognition of nations.

The City Council has called on President of France Emmanuel Macron to engage France in the final settlement process of the conflict, the implementation of the peace process and the immediate recognition of Nagorno Karabakh, eliminate the ban put before the municipalities on having institutional ties with the Republic of Artsakh.