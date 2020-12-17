Armenia ex-President Kocharyan heads for Moscow

1741 | December 10, 2020 15:21 Artsakh MFA issues statement on occasion of Human Rights Day in Artsakh and independence referendum

1719 | December 11, 2020 17:39 More than 1500 residents already returned to Martuni

1712 | December 11, 2020 17:25 Artsakh military death toll reaches 2996 as retrieval and identification of bodies continues

1676 | December 11, 2020 18:03 Edward Nalbandian: Interim status of Nagorno-Karabakh was considered in all working documents

1578 | December 11, 2020 15:52 Artsakh President signs decree on 2021 winter military draft and demobilization

1557 | December 11, 2020 16:20 Armenia parliament speaker meets with Armen Sarkissian

1417 | December 12, 2020 11:18 Azerbaijani forces attempt attack in southern direction of Artsakh Defense Army

1316 | December 10, 2020 15:10 Artsakh Ombudsman meets with 2019 Aurora Prize Laureate Mirza Dinnayi