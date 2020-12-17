Robert Kocharyan on Thursday left for Moscow on a three-day private visit.
Armenia ex-President Kocharyan heads for Moscow
Robert Kocharyan on Thursday left for Moscow on a three-day private visit.
The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), as a result of the actions taken by the Office of Armenia’s...
The highest authorities of Azerbaijan continue to openly preach hatred and animosity towards ethnic Armenians.
Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan will be sent to the Russian Federation on a business...
Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in a CIS council meeting, news.am reports, citing Kremlin.
President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has announced he is stepping down as Chairman of the ruling Free...
John Gallagher has been appointed UK’s Ambassador to the Republic of Armenia, the UK government reports.
World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
Normal operation in trade and service spheres has restored in Artsakh, Acting minister of economy and...
The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) completed the third review of the Republic...
World oil prices are going up on Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
World oil prices are falling during trading on Wednesday.
By the decree of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian Tigran Khachatryan has been relieved of post of...
On September 13 Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Akna district of Askeran, the...
1174 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 151,392, the ministry of healthcare said today.
Humanitarian aid consisting of 54 railway cars has been sent from Russia to Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh),...
Several villages of the Municipality of Kapan in Armenia’s southeastern province of Syunik are now...
France will continue to provide humanitarian aid to Artsakh and its displaced residents caused by the...
The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has released a statement, once again extending its sincere gratitude to...
A serviceman of the Defense Army of Artsakh has died from a gunshot wound in unknown circumstances, the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh said.
Search operations in the places of military operations carried our recently in Nagorno Karabakh continue.
Twelve people were handed over to the competent authorities of Azerbaijan. The statement came from Rustam...
Russian peacekeepers continue to equip checkpoints in the Berdzor corridor.
Military personnel of the International Mine Action Center continue to work on engineering reconnaissance...
The ceasefire was violated for the first time in Nagorno-Karabakh since the end of hostilities and the...
France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...
According to the operative data of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development of the...
