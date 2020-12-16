Exchange process of POWs between Armenia and Azerbaijan continues – Russian foreign ministry

The process of exchange of prisoners of war between Armenia and Azerbaijan continues, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing, reports RIA Novosti.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: She stated that in accordance with the November 9 statement signed by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan, an exchange of prisoners of war took place with “all for all” principle. Zakharova added that this was preceded by a major preparation works which were carried out with the participation of the Russian peacekeepers and the representatives of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“From my part I can only add that the exchange process of prisoners of war continues”, the Russian MFA spokesperson said.