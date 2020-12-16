Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Culture

Attack on Shushi’s Ghazanchetsots Cathedral a possible war crime – Human Rights Watch

Azerbaijani forces attacked a church in the city of Shushi on October 8, 2020 during the Nagorno Karabakh hostilities, in what appears to be a deliberate targeting in violation of the laws of war, Human Rights Watch said.

Attack on Shushi’s Ghazanchetsots Cathedral a possible war crime – Human Rights Watch

Attack on Shushi’s Ghazanchetsots Cathedral a possible war crime – Human Rights Watch

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS:  “Two separate attacks, hours apart, on the Ghazanchetsots Cathedral on October 8 in the town of Shushi suggest that the church, a civilian object with cultural significance, was an intentional target despite the absence of evidence that it was used for military purposes. Weapon remnants Human Rights Watch collected at the site corroborate the use of guided munitions. President Ilham Aliyev said that the church could have been targeted only by mistake and was “not among military targets””, Human Rights Watch said.

“The two strikes on the church, the second one while journalists and other civilians had gathered at the site, appear to be deliberate,” said Hugh Williamson, Europe and Central Asia director at Human Rights Watch. “These attacks should be impartially investigated and those responsible held to account.”


     

Politics

Putin to take part in CIS council meeting on December 18

Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in a CIS council meeting, news.am reports, citing Kremlin.

All news from section

Artsakh President: I have decided to resign from post of Chairman of Free Homeland party

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has announced he is stepping down as Chairman of the ruling Free...

John Gallagher appointed UK’s Ambassador to Armenia

John Gallagher has been appointed UK’s Ambassador to the Republic of Armenia, the UK government reports.

Artsakh President to address video message

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan will address a video message on December 16, he said on social...

OSCE MG Co-chairs reaffirm commitment for fostering regional peace, stability and prosperity

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France,...

Peskov: Kremlin keeping close eye on situation in Karabakh

The Kremlin is keeping a close eye on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian president’s press...

Artsakh President's meeting with OSCE mediateros does not take place on initiative of Armenian side

The meeting of Artsakh President Arayik Haroutyunyan with the OSCE mediators did not take place on the...

Economy

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

All news from section

Cargo transportation and supplies to Artsakh carried out normally

Normal operation in trade and service spheres has restored in Artsakh, Acting minister of economy and...

IMF Executive Board completes 3rd review under SBA for Armenia and approves US$36.9 mln disbursement

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) completed the third review of the Republic...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up on Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

World oil prices are falling

World oil prices are falling during trading on Wednesday.

Armenia has new economy minister

By the decree of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian Tigran Khachatryan has been relieved of post of...

A large-scale program for the development of horticulture will be launched in Akna district: President Harutyunyan paid a working visit

On September 13 Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Akna district of Askeran, the...

Society

Russia emergency ministry sends 54 train cars of humanitarian aid to Artsakh

Humanitarian aid consisting of 54 railway cars has been sent from Russia to Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), the press service of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) told TASS Wednesday.

All news from section

Russia emergency ministry sends 54 train cars of humanitarian aid to Artsakh

Humanitarian aid consisting of 54 railway cars has been sent from Russia to Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh),...

Russia emergency ministry sends 54 train cars of humanitarian aid to Artsakh

Humanitarian aid consisting of 54 railway cars has been sent from Russia to Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh),...

‘We are losing security’ – alarms Mayor of Kapan, now only 1km away from Azeri territory

Several villages of the Municipality of Kapan in Armenia’s southeastern province of Syunik are now...

France to continue providing humanitarian aid to Artsakh

France will continue to provide humanitarian aid to Artsakh and its displaced residents caused by the...

Hayastan All-Armenian Fund expresses gratitude to all donors for support to homeland

The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has released a statement, once again extending its sincere gratitude to...

Nearly 40,000 people returned to Nagorno Karabakh – Russian defense ministry

More than 39,700 people have come back home in Nagorno Karabakh since the combat actions ended in the...

Military

Soldier sustains fatal gunshot wound in Artsakh

A serviceman of the Defense Army of Artsakh has died from a gunshot wound in unknown circumstances, the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh said.

All news from section

Search operations for bodies of killed servicemen continue in Fizuli and Jabrayil

Search operations in the places of military operations carried our recently in Nagorno Karabakh continue.

Search operations for bodies of killed servicemen continue in Fizuli and Jabrayil

Search operations in the places of military operations carried our recently in Nagorno Karabakh continue.

Rustam Muradov: 12 people were handed over to Azerbaijan and 44 to Armenia

Twelve people were handed over to the competent authorities of Azerbaijan. The statement came from Rustam...

Russian peacekeepers continue to equip checkpoints in the Berdzor corridor

Russian peacekeepers continue to equip checkpoints in the Berdzor corridor.

51 explosive devices found and removed in one day in Artsakh

Military personnel of the International Mine Action Center continue to work on engineering reconnaissance...

Russian defense ministry reports on first case of violation of ceasefire in Artsakh

The ceasefire was violated for the first time in Nagorno-Karabakh since the end of hostilities and the...

Putin to take part in CIS council meeting on December 18
Exchange process of POWs between Armenia and Azerbaijan continues – Russian foreign ministry
Attack on Shushi’s Ghazanchetsots Cathedral a possible war crime – Human Rights Watch
Soldier sustains fatal gunshot wound in Artsakh
Russia emergency ministry sends 54 train cars of humanitarian aid to Artsakh
more news

Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

All news from section

Interview

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

According to the operative data of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development of the...

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

The EU must force Turkey to respect the Convention of Geneva and withdraw from the conflict. Rafael Larreina

All news from section

Photos

Classes at schools have resumed
Classes at schools have resumed
The capital is being restored
The capital is being restored
Stepanakert today
Stepanakert today
Artsakh rescue forces pulled out from under the rubble the bodies of the died citizens
Artsakh rescue forces pulled out from under the rubble the bodies of the died citizens
more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Attack on Shushi’s Ghazanchetsots Cathedral a possible war crime – Human Rights Watch

All news from section

UNESCO adopts declaration on cultural property protection and creation of independent technical mission in Nagorno-Karabakh

Numerous historical-cultural monuments destroyed, damaged or desecrated by Azeri armed forces

Macron: France ready to provide full support for protection of cultural and religious heritage in Karabakh

Sport

President Harutyunyan received world recordholders brothers Youri and Arthur Saqunts

All news from section

Mkhitaryan joins Roma from Arsenal on permanent deal

Garo Paylan challenges Turkish minister over the damaged Armenian cemetery in Ankara

Mkhitaryan donates national team T-shirts to Armenian servicemen wounded in Tavush

Diaspora

Posters calling for recognition of Artsakh posted in US streets

All news from section

Thousands march in Syria in support of Artsakh

Armenians in Turkey appear under target of hate speech and threats: MP Paylan among them

Armenian member of Turkey parliament appeals to OSCE Minsk Group

International

Putin to take part in CIS council meeting on December 18

All news from section

Google employees to work from home until September 2021

Turkey detains 11 people over abduction of Iranian dissident

Biden reportedly considers Samantha Power for USAID

Most Read

month

week

day

Search