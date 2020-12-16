Soldier sustains fatal gunshot wound in Artsakh

A serviceman of the Defense Army of Artsakh has died from a gunshot wound in unknown circumstances, the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh said.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: 18-year-old Vahe Babayan, a serviceman of the Defense Army, suffered a fatal gunshot wound around 14:17, December 15, in circumstances yet to be determined while on duty at a military base in the north-eastern direction of the Defense Army.

An investigation is underway to find out the details of this incident.