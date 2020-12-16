President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has announced he is stepping down as Chairman of the ruling Free Motherland (AHK) party.

December 16, 2020, 15:10 Artsakh President: I have decided to resign from post of Chairman of Free Homeland party

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''I have decided to resign from the post of Chairman of the ruling Free Homeland party and leave the party, so that I can act and be perceived as the supra-party head of the state in the position of the President of the Republic,'' Harutyunyan said in an address.