President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan will address a video message on December 16, he said on social media.

December 15, 2020, 15:35 Artsakh President to address video message

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Dear compatriots, on December 16, at 12:00, I will address a video message on the current situation, the expected developments and our vision on the future”, the Artsakh President said.