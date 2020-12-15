Google employees to work from home until September 2021

Google has postponed the return of employees to office work from July to September 2021 amid COVID-19, NBC TV channel reported referring to a memo of the head of the company, Sundar Pichai.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the e-mail, the company also intends to test a flexible working week, which involves working within the walls of the office for at least three days a week.

In July of this year, The Wall Street Journal, citing sources, reported that Google employees will continue to work remotely until July 2021 amid the pandemic.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States leads among states in the number of both COVID-19 infected and deaths: more than 16.3 million cases of infection and over 300 thousand deaths have been reported in the country.